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Foreign companies are making billions off Australia’s gas. It’s time that changed

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor of Law, Deakin University
Politicians and environmental groups are renewing calls for a 25% tax on Australia’s gas exports. An energy law expert explains how it would work.The Conversation


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