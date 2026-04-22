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Human Rights Observatory

Restore Earth Day’s Legacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke billows over the Mississippi River in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. October 15, 2023. © 2023 Eli Reed for Human Rights Watch This Earth Day arrives at a sobering moment as the EPA continues to erase the safeguards it was created to uphold.The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was established in 1970, following the first Earth Day, expressly to protect human health and the environment. But, since President Donald Trump’s second term began, rapid-fire policy shifts have pivoted the agency away from public health.Since January of 2025, the…


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