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Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Persecution of Tigrayans Unrelenting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Internally displaced people carry food parcels during a distribution at Seba Care displaced persons camp in Mekelle, Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 19, 2024. © 2024 MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images Authorities and security forces in Ethiopia’s contested Western Tigray Zone are arbitrarily detaining ethnic Tigrayans and severely restricting their movements, employment, and access to services.The Ethiopian government and their international partners seem determined to ignore the treatment of Tigrayans as effectively second-class citizens.The Ethiopian government…


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