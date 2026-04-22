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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Top EU Court Rules Anti-LGBT Law Unlawful

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hungarians march in downtown Budapest to protest against a new law banning LGBTQ+ Pride events and the populist government's restriction on assembly rights, May 1, 2025. © 2025 Denes Erdos/AP Photo (Budapest, April 22, 2026) – The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling on April 21, 2026, against Hungary’s 2021 anti-LGBT law is an important rejection of efforts to stigmatize lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, Human Rights Watch said today. The court found that the 2021 law, which attempts to stigmatize LGBT people under…


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