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Human Rights Observatory

While it wasn’t his idea, Medicare helped make the mythos of Bob Hawke

By Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
John Howard was fond of saying good policy is good politics. Medicare’s survival through his government and others, seems to prove that point.The Conversation


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