Why eating disorder recovery is about more than what you eat or weigh
By Catherine Houlihan, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Andrew Allen, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dan Fassnacht, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Kathina Ali, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Recovery typically focuses on a checklist of clinical symptoms. But a new study shows we may be missing what’s most important to those who live with an eating disorder.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 21, 2026