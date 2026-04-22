Green tram tracks cut heat and beautify cities. Why isn’t Australia doing it?
By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Ryan Keenan, Honorary Senior Research Fellow; Principal Consultant, Positioning Insights, The University of Melbourne
Cities are hotter than the surrounding countryside. Paved surfaces such as asphalt and concrete trap heat and release it at night. But as climate change worsens, this is becoming a real risk for residents.
Researchers are racing to find ways to protect urban residents from rising temperatures and pollution. As recent research shows, there’s no single fix for urban heat. Different places need different solutions, from tree canopies to cool roofs to reflective pavements.
Taming urban heat doesn’t necessarily…
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026