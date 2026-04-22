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Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Co-sponsors UN Rights Resolution on North Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2025.  © 2025 Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images (Seoul, April 22, 2026) – South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s decision to co-sponsor the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution on North Korea reaffirms South Korea’s longstanding commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, said 25 human rights organizations in a joint statement today.The resolution, adopted by consensus on March 30, 2026, at the council’s 61st session, maintains international scrutiny of grave abuses in…


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