Coral reefs are secretly connected across vast oceans – and that’s crucial for their survival
By Kate Marie Quigley, DECRA Research Fellow in molecular ecology, James Cook University
Elise Thérèse Gisèle Dehont, PhD student in Fisheries Science and Marine Biology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Connectivity isn’t a nice-to-have for coral reefs – it’s their lifeline. And now scientists know which reefs serve as vital ‘stepping stones’ for coral larvae.
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026