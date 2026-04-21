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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Surge in Forced Returns of Afghan Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan refugees board a truck with their belongings as they await deportation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 19, 2025. © 2025 Abdul Basil/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Pakistani authorities have sharply escalated abusive raids, arbitrary detentions, and forced returns of Afghan refugees following renewed border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. Police operations have left thousands of already vulnerable Afghan refugees, including children, facing serious barriers to health care, education, and other…


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