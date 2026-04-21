The end of oil? As fuel shocks cascade, 53 nations gather to plan a fossil fuel phaseout
By Wesley Morgan, Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Frustrations at slow global climate talks has led more than 50 nations to begin plans to phase out fossil fuels – even as oil shocks raise the stakes.
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026