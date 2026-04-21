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Multicultural Australia was built under a Liberal prime minister. The current party should take heed

By Gwenda Tavan, Adjunct Associate Professor of Politics, La Trobe University
Malcolm Fraser was one of the country’s longest-serving prime ministers. His support of multicultural policy forever changed Australia’s social fabric.The Conversation


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