Venice is sinking – we analysed every plan to save it, and none would preserve the city as we know it
By Robert James Nicholls, Professor of Climate Adaptation, University of East Anglia
Marjolijn Haasnoot, Professor of Climate Adaptation, Utrecht University
Piero Lionello, Professor of Atmospheric Physics and Oceanography, University of Salento
As sea levels rise, Venice’s options are running out. New research shows that even the most ambitious engineering may only delay the inevitable.
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026