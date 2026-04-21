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Human Rights Observatory

Heritage is created, not inherited – as Korean pop culture shows

By Anna Stein, PhD Student, University of Leicester
The word “heritage” generally calls to mind the distant past. Ancient buildings, historic objects or traditions passed down over generations. “Heritage” feels old by definition, but it’s not simply something we inherit. It is something we actively make. What matters is not age but the decision to preserve, display and interpret particular parts of culture as meaningful.

Researchers have long argued that heritage is created through social and political processes rather than discovered fully formed. Professor of heritage and museum studies Laurajane…The Conversation


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