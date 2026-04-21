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Human Rights Observatory

Consent is a core principle in the Kamasutra – what we can learn from it today

By Sharha, PhD Candidate in Kamasutra Feminism, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Good sex is only achieved through effective communication and mutual understanding, according to the Kamasutra. Consent is key to all of thisThe Conversation


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