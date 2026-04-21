When a spouse starts a business, the other partner pays a hidden price
By Kanwal Bokhari, Assistant Professor (Teaching) Finance, University of Calgary
Jia Bao, Assistant Professor in Faculty of Business, City University of Macau
Seok-Woo Kwon, Robson Professor in Entrepreneurship, University of Calgary
Wei Yu, Assistant Professor, Department of Industrial Systems Engineering and Management, National University of Singapore
Researchers followed hundreds of British couples for three decades to ask: What happens to the spouse who doesn’t choose startup life, but has to live it anyway?
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026