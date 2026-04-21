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Human Rights Observatory

Why the US military is stuck using $1 million missiles against Iran’s $20,000 drones

By Aaron Brynildson, Law Instructor, University of Mississippi
Bureaucratic hurdles mean the US military typically has to wait a decade between the time it sees a new threat and the employment of a new system to defend against it.The Conversation


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