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Human Rights Observatory

Peaceful Protesters Face Military Trial in DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Joachim Paluku Kamate (left), Olivier Sefu Anjisina (center), and Jackson Kambale Odo in Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 12, 2026. © Private This week, a military court in the town of Bunia, in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, will hand down a verdict in the case against three members of the citizens’ movement Lutte pour le Changement (Struggle for Change, or Lucha).The activists were arrested on March 12, 2026, after organizing a peaceful demonstration calling for access to safe drinking water, an essential service that remains severely…


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