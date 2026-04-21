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Alzheimer’s drugs offer little benefit, major review finds – and the reasons go deeper than the science

By Simon Kolstoe, Associate Professor of Bioethics, University of Portsmouth
How is it possible to spend tens of billions of dollars developing drugs to treat a serious disease that affects millions of people, and yet end up with something that does not work? This is a mystery that has bedevilled Alzheimer’s research for years.

A new review of the evidence has concluded that the leading class of Alzheimer’s drugs “probably…The Conversation


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