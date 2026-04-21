How school grades can affect mental health – particularly for girls
By Anna Linder, Researcher in Health Economics, Lund University
Gawain Heckley, Researcher in Health Economics, Lund University
Ulf Gerdtham, Professor of Health Economics, Lund University
Schools increasingly rely on testing, grading and performance accountability. In England, Ofsted inspections and school league tables sharpen the focus on measurable performance. Similar developments have taken place in Sweden, where repeated reforms have introduced earlier and more detailed assessments.
Performance-driven school environments shape young people’s wellbeing. Yet despite frequent reforms to evaluation systems, their psychological consequences rarely take centre stage in policy debates.
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 21, 2026