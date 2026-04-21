NATO’s internal cohesion is being threatened (again) – but in pushing for support on Iran, Trump may risk eroding US influence on the alliance
By Michael A. Allen, Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Carla Martinez Machain, Professor of Political Science, University at Buffalo
Michael E. Flynn, Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University
NATO members have been divided before. But the war in Iran could prove particularly troublesome for an alliance founded at the beginning of the Cold War.
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026