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Human Rights Observatory

US government ramps up mass surveillance with help of AI tech, data brokers – and your apps and devices

By Anne Toomey McKenna, Affiliated Faculty Member, Institute for Computational and Data Sciences, Penn State
To augment information about you that it collects directly, the US Government is buying less-regulated information harvested by cameras, cellphones and apps and sold on the commercial data market.The Conversation


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