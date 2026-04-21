Umbilical cord blood may hold clues for a child’s risk of developing Type 1 diabetes
By Angelica P. Ahrens, Assistant Research Scientist in Data Science and Microbiology, University of Florida
Eric W. Triplett, Professor and Chair of Microbiology and Cell Science, University of Florida
Johnny Ludvigsson, Professor Emeritus of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences, Linköping University
Genetics may only partially determine a newborn’s risk of developing Type 1 diabetes. Screening umbilical cord blood could lead to earlier treatments to prevent or reduce disease.
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026