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OpenAI gets set to go public: can we entrust the financial markets with ChatGPT and AI?

By Frédéric Fréry, Professeur de stratégie, CentraleSupélec, ESCP Business School
The prospect of a massive IPO for OpenAI is about more than just a cash injection, it poses a broader ethical question: is market-driven AI a “safe” bet?The Conversation


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