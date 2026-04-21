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Politics with Michelle Grattan: former minister Ed Husic on why Labor must ‘stare down’ gas companies over tax

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra



Next month’s federal budget is an even tighter balancing act than usual, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers facing global…The Conversation


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