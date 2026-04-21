Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coked to the gills? Cocaine-laced wastewater can make salmon roam twice as far

By Marcus Michelangeli, Lecturer, Environmental Sustainability and Management, Griffith University
Jack Brand, Researcher in Behavioural and Movement Ecology, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Fish or sharks on cocaine might sound like something dreamed up in a Hollywood writers’ room, but the reality is far less entertaining. Increasingly, scientists are detecting cocaine and other powerful drugs in aquatic environments, and even in the brains and bodies of wildlife.

A 2024 study from Brazil made headlines after finding cocaine in the muscles and liver of wild…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The NRL has just taken a giant step forward with brain injury prevention. Other leagues must follow
~ View from The Hill: It’s a chilly campaign for Matt Canavan in Farrer
~ When dry season never ends
~ Apple chief executive Tim Cook resigns after 15 years. What’s next for the tech giant?
~ Some senior bureaucrats earn more than $1 million a year. How did we get here?
~ Fiji: Death of man in military custody must be promptly investigated
~ UN Forum puts spotlight on healthcare for Indigenous Peoples
~ Our efforts to halt global forest loss aren’t working: new research
~ Wondering if you’re a ‘light’ or ‘deep’ sleeper? The science isn’t that simple
~ Luxon lives on as leader. Public perception is a tougher challenge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter