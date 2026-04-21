The NRL has just taken a giant step forward with brain injury prevention. Other leagues must follow
By Stephen Townsend, Research Fellow, UQ School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Alan Pearce, Professor, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Health Science, Swinburne University of Technology
The NRL must be lauded for its move but its decision not to publicly announce the seemingly laudable changes is intriguing.
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- Tuesday, April 21, 2026