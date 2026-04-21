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View from The Hill: It’s a chilly campaign for Matt Canavan in Farrer

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The byelection in the federal seat of Farrer on May 9 is shaping up to be a contest of the right.The Conversation


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