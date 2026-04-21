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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

UN Forum puts spotlight on healthcare for Indigenous Peoples

Ensuring Indigenous Peoples’ access to healthcare, including during conflict, is the theme for a major meeting that opened at United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday. 


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