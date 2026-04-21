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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When dry season never ends

By Liz Carrigan
In an era marked by intense transnational mobility, the uneven distribution of rights and experiences in host communities reflects underlying dynamics of power and privilege that demand further scrutiny.


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