Our efforts to halt global forest loss aren’t working: new research
By Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
David Lindenmayer, Distinguished Professor of Ecology, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Maldwyn John Evans, Senior Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
In the past 11 years, we’ve lost roughly 300 million hectares of forest. Three ecologists explain why our current conservation strategies aren’t working.
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- Monday, April 20, 2026