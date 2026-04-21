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Human Rights Observatory

Wondering if you’re a ‘light’ or ‘deep’ sleeper? The science isn’t that simple

By Kelly Sansom, Research Associate, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University; Research Associate, Centre for Healthy Ageing, Murdoch University
Peter Eastwood, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research and Innovation, Murdoch University
If the slightest sound wakes you, you might wish you slept more deeply. But several factors shape how much shut-eye you get.The Conversation


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