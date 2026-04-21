Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why cash has made an unexpected comeback in Australia: new study

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
After two decades of declining cash use, Australians are handing over more banknotes and coins for regular purchases again, a new survey by the Reserve Bank has found.

The decline in the use of physical money had accelerated during the COVID pandemic, but bottomed out between 2022 and 2025.

Around 15% of payments in 2025 were made using cash. Cash is more likely to be used for small transactions, with a quarter of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Apple chief executive Tim Cook resigns after 15 years. What’s next for the tech giant?
~ Some senior bureaucrats earn more than $1 million a year. How did we get here?
~ Fiji: Death of man in military custody must be promptly investigated
~ Our efforts to halt global forest loss aren’t working: new research
~ Wondering if you’re a ‘light’ or ‘deep’ sleeper? The science isn’t that simple
~ Luxon lives on as leader. Public perception is a tougher challenge
~ New plastic film covered in thousands of tiny pillars can tear apart viruses on contact
~ From Fleabag to Vladimir: why has breaking the fourth wall has become so common?
~ 3 reasons the war between the US, Israel and Iran is headed for a frozen conflict
~ Amnesty International calls on states to stop predatory, anti-rights order from taking hold in pivotal moment for humanity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter