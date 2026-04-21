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Apple chief executive Tim Cook resigns after 15 years. What’s next for the tech giant?

By Rajat Roy, Associate Professor, Bond Business School, Bond University
John Ternus will become only the third chief executive in Apple’s history. Here’s what we may expect from the long-term hardware engineer.The Conversation


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