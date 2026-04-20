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Human Rights Observatory

New plastic film covered in thousands of tiny pillars can tear apart viruses on contact

By Elena Ivanova, Distinguished Professor, Physics, RMIT University
Think of how many surfaces you touch every day, from your kitchen bench to the hand rail on the bus or train, your work desk and your phone screen.

A range of nasty viruses and other germs can easily spread via these surfaces. The typical route of infection involves touching a contaminated surface – and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Of course, it’s possible to clean surfaces with chemical products. But these can wear off, harm the environment or contribute to antimicrobial resistance,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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