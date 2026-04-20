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Human Rights Observatory

From Fleabag to Vladimir: why has breaking the fourth wall has become so common?

By Alex Munt, Associate Professor, Media Arts & Production, University of Technology Sydney
The fourth wall break is a 100-year-old screen staple – and film and TV creators can’t seem to get enough.The Conversation


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