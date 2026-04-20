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Human Rights Observatory

Secretary General Agnès Callamard’s reflections on the state of human rights in 2025/26

By Amnesty International
Throughout 2025, voracious predators stalked through our global commons, hulking hunters plundering unjust trophies. Political leaders like Trump, Putin and Netanyahu, among many others, carried out their conquests for economic and political domination through destruction, suppression and violence on a massive scale. As Amnesty International has long warned, a global environment where primitive ferocity could […] The post Secretary General Agnès Callamard’s reflections on the state of human rights in 2025/26 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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