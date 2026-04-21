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Human Rights Observatory

Fiji: Death of man in military custody must be promptly investigated

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Fijian authorities’ announcement that a man, Jone Vakarisi, died in military custody on 17 April, Amnesty International’s Pacific Researcher Kate Schuetze said: “The information provided by authorities on this death in custody raises more questions than answers. Initial responses from the military suggested that Jone Vakarisi died from a pre-existing medical condition, […] The post Fiji: Death of man in military custody must be promptly investigated appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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