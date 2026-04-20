Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robert Menzies fostered Australia’s love of home ownership, but the romance is souring

By Frank Bongiorno, Director, Vice-Chancellor's Centre for Public Ideas, University of Canberra
Under Australia’s longest-serving prime minister, home ownership expanded from about half of all homes to more than seven in ten. The consequences reverberate today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amnesty International calls on states to stop predatory, anti-rights order from taking hold in pivotal moment for humanity
~ Secretary General Agnès Callamard’s reflections on the state of human rights in 2025/26
~ Do social security allowances empower or disempower endangered Indigenous groups in Nepal?
~ A historian of Black Canada gives a report card on Ontario’s new mandated Black history education
~ Paris has successfully cut noise pollution, but urban birds still can’t sing at their natural pitch
~ Public grocery stores won’t fix Canada’s food affordability crisis
~ Don’t just plant trees, plant forests to restore biodiversity for the future
~ How Bruce the half-beak kea weaponised his disability to become the alpha bird
~ Slanguage: Why AI’s stylistic negation — ‘it’s not X, it’s Y’ — is both annoying and doesn’t work
~ The Coalition wants NDIS reform to focus on 3 things. Here’s what this would mean for users – and the budget
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter