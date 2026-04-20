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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Do social security allowances empower or disempower endangered Indigenous groups in Nepal?

By Biswash Chepang
Nepal’s social protection system supports vulnerable communities, yet gaps remain. Combining cash allowances with livelihood programs, inclusive policies, and improved governance may strengthen long-term resilience, equity, and Indigenous self-determination.


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