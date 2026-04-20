Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A historian of Black Canada gives a report card on Ontario’s new mandated Black history education

By Natasha Henry-Dixon, Assistant Professor of African Canadian History, York University, Canada
During Black History Month more than two years ago, in February 2024, the Ontario Conservative government announced it would introduce mandatory curriculum expectations focused on the history of Black Canadians for Grades 7, 8 and 10, with new learning to start in September 2025.

The government then postponedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paris has successfully cut noise pollution, but urban birds still can’t sing at their natural pitch
~ Public grocery stores won’t fix Canada’s food affordability crisis
~ Don’t just plant trees, plant forests to restore biodiversity for the future
~ How Bruce the half-beak kea weaponised his disability to become the alpha bird
~ Slanguage: Why AI’s stylistic negation — ‘it’s not X, it’s Y’ — is both annoying and doesn’t work
~ The Coalition wants NDIS reform to focus on 3 things. Here’s what this would mean for users – and the budget
~ Why Melbourne council workers are escalating from skipping bins to a full strike
~ Australia has access to 20,000 migrant teachers, but is not using them. Why not?
~ Birds and monkeys in the Amazon share information via ‘internet of the forest’: new research
~ Girls in bands: two 90s rock icons on romance, ruthlessness and boring men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter