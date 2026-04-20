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How Bruce the half-beak kea weaponised his disability to become the alpha bird

By Ximena Nelson, Professor of Animal Behaviour, University of Canterbury
A parrot’s beak is like a third limb, so losing part of it should be a disadvantage. But Bruce has developed many novel behaviours to compensate.The Conversation


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