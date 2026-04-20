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Slanguage: Why AI’s stylistic negation — ‘it’s not X, it’s Y’ — is both annoying and doesn’t work

By Joshua Gonzales, PhD, Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
If you spend any amount of time on LinkedIn, you’ll have certainly come across this type of phrasing: “This isn’t a job, it’s a calling” or “This isn’t marketing, it’s a movement” or “This isn’t a tool, it’s a paradigm shift.”

This sentence structure is saturating posts on the platform. It’s become one of the most recognizable patterns of AI-generated text: “It’s not X, it’s Y.”

If you’re like me, you find it annoying and scroll past as soon as you read…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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