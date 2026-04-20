The Coalition wants NDIS reform to focus on 3 things. Here’s what this would mean for users – and the budget
By Libby Callaway, Associate Professor, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre and Occupational Therapy Department, School of Primary and Allied Healthcare, Monash University
Lloyd Walker, Associate Professor, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Research Centre, Monash University
Could these actions secure the scheme for the future? Or might they create new barriers for the very people the NDIS was designed to empower?
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- Monday, April 20, 2026