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Australia has access to 20,000 migrant teachers, but is not using them. Why not?

By Sun Yee Yip, Lecturer in Teacher Education, Monash University
Australia needs more teachers. It ranks among the worst-performing countries in the OECD for teacher shortages. This is particularly so for public schools.

As of December 2025, there was a reported shortfall of 2,600 teachers…The Conversation


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