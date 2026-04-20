Birds and monkeys in the Amazon share information via ‘internet of the forest’: new research
By Ettore Camerlenghi, Associate Research Fellow, Avian Behaviour, Deakin University
Ari Martínez, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
You might go for a walk in the forest to disconnect from work and calm your nerves after a busy week. The chirping and calls of birds in the canopy above might be exactly what allows you to relax.
But what sounds soothing to humans may signal danger to other animals – and trigger fear across the forest.
In our research, published today in Current Biology, we show that when some animals spot a predator they issue a warning cry that is picked up by others and spread through the rainforest canopy. For…
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- Monday, April 20, 2026