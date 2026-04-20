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Girls in bands: two 90s rock icons on romance, ruthlessness and boring men

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
Iconic 90s bass players Melissa Auf Der Maur (Hole) and Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) chronicle a time characterised by messy humanity, low-level trust and delicate egos.The Conversation


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