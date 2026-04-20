Overheated cows, flooded highways, and now a fuel crisis: why Australia’s food system is in big trouble
By Anja Bless, Lecturer in Sustainability and International Relations, University of Technology Sydney
Milena Bojovic, Lecturer in Sustainability and Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Australia produces enough food for 75 million people. But intensifying heat and natural disasters and competition for water are eroding food security.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 20, 2026