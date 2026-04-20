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Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon may strengthen Hezbollah – just when it’s at its weakest

By John Nagle, Professor in Sociology, Queen's University Belfast
The majority of Lebanese people distrusts Hezbollah, but the Israeli attacks are driving many in the south back into their fold.The Conversation


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