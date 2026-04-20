We designed the turf for soccer’s biggest World Cup ever – here’s how we created the same playing experience across 3 countries
By John N. Trey Rogers, Professor of Turfgrass Research, Michigan State University
Jackie Lyn A. Guevara, Assistant Professor of Turfgrass Management, Michigan State University
John Sorochan, Professor of Plant Sciences, University of Tennessee
Ryan Bearss, Research Assistant in Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, Michigan State University
The new playing fields are rolling out in stadiums from Mexico to Canada. Creating the perfect pitch in very different climates requires the right grasses and some creative tricks.
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- Monday, April 20, 2026